ACTOR, comedian, and TV personality Rufus Hound shared some exciting news on today’s episode of Martin and Roman’s Sunday Best, October, 4. Rufus Hound is completing the line up for Dancing on Ice 2021.

Rufus completes the 2021 line-up as he joins the previously announced Myleene Klass, Joe-Warren Plant, Denise Van Outen, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Sonny Jay, Rebekah Vardy, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson CBE, Lady Leshurr, and Billie Shepherd.

The comedian joked, “I’m doing it for the money. I don’t know if you’ve heard but about six months ago this global pandemic hit and made just about everything I’ve ever done to earn a pound note disappear!

“And so this point has arrived and they said ‘we’ll pay you’ and I said ‘do you know something? I love ice skating!'”

The hilarious former Celebrity Juice regular added: “Training starts in a couple of weeks. I’ve spent the last twenty years in the pub mainly!”

He went on to explain, “The God’s honest truth is, and [gesturing to Martin Kemp] you’re actually a magnificent example of this, as life goes on you find yourself at a moment where you go right I could do this, I could do that, I could have a go and actually the adventure of it is doing things that you might start off thinking not in a million years and then fate conspires and you end up doing the most fun things.”

Martin encouraged Rufus saying: “I think you’ve got a really good chance.”

And Rufus responded: “Do you? Have you seen who else is doing it? Olympians!”

Win or lose Rufus will be a great addition to lighten the tone and add some humor to the show.

