Helicopter and fire crews in Ronda are tackling a blaze which started at around 4.30pm according to social media posts.

-- Advertisement --



The blaze said to be in Ronda’s Llano de la Cruz valley, close to Hotel La Fuente de la Higuera.

There have been no reports of casualties and the extent of the fire remains to be seen however the smoke continues.

We will keep you posted with updates as we receive them – if you have any info please contact info@euroweeklynews.com