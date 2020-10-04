Programme released for this year’s online Nerja Feria

ON Saturday, October 3, the councillor for the Fiesta Mayor de Nerja, Elena Gálvez, presented the poster for this year’s Nerja Feria, which will be held online, with activities broadcast through social networks and the municipal website, from October 9 to 12.

The poster has been donated by the Nerja painter Pilar Asensio, who also participated in the presentation of the Nerja Feria programme.

The councilwoman reports that the Town Hall has created the official page of Tradiciones Populares y Fiesta Mayor del Ayuntamiento de Nerja on Facebook, “so that all Nerjeños, nerjeñas, mareños and MARENAS, can follow all the events organised from these departments,” and which saw the first activity on Saturday at 9 pm, the election of the “Reina de Reinas”.

The councillor also invites all the Nerjeñas and Mareñas to take a photograph dressed as a flamenco dancer and send it to her email, e galvez@nerja.es, to participate in the contest for the best-dressed flamenco girl.

