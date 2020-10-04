Prize awarded for best poster design for the Real Feria de San Miguel

UP to sixteen works participated in a contest organised by the ‘Amigos de San Sebastián’ Association to design the best poster for the Real Feria de San Miguel in Velez-Malaga.

The winner was chosen last week and a jury chaired by Claudio Lopez has chosen the work done by the young Alvaro Silva Bejar, as the winner he will receive a prize of €100.

-- Advertisement --



The poster for the Real Feria de San Miguel is developed from the Vélez-Málaga shield, a nuance that swayed the judges, said the President of the Association, Lucía Godoy. In addition, it includes the balustrade of a balcony, an element that has become very symbolic during the current health crisis.

However, the quality and versatility of the techniques used have been dominant throughout the contest, which is why the association has decided to organise a complete exhibition of all the work so that “he or she who so wishes can admire the art and imagination that our residents have.”

The event, in which all security measures were complied with, began with a minute of silence for those killed by COVID-19 and in memory of the recently deceased, Antonio Jiménez, a member of the Association’s Council of Wise Men.

The act also served to bring in a new ‘wise man’ to make up for the loss of Jiménez, Isidoro Cuenca Ramírez.