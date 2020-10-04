Pop your cherry with the plastic bottle cap campaign to help families in need

ALFARNATE, in Spain’s Axarquia, has recently launched its new campaign with a special container where residents can deposit plastic bottle caps to go towards donations to families who can use them to acquire any health materials.

These containers will also be a decorative feature and tourist attraction, as they have been shaped like a cherry so that it also serves as a place to take photos.

Cherries being relevant to Alfarnate, as they usually celebrate a gastronomic festival that has become an unmissable event at the end of June.

One ton of plastic bottle caps (500,000 units) works out as an average of 200 euros and normally most of the material ends up turned into fruit crates. However, the associations collect as much as possible and sell them to recycling plants, thus converting the caps into money.

The reasons for the value of plastic bottle caps are several. First of all, your material. They are made of high-density polyethylene, a high-quality plastic that can be reused for other purposes. It also reaches recycling plants very clean, takes up little space and offers many storage possibilities.

All the conditions are in place so that the collection of the caps is profitable, although it would be impossible to carry it out without the work of the charitable associations, or the involvement of institutions, as is the case of the Alfarnate Town Hall.

Until a few years ago, before the collection of caps were used to help families, the caps were not used at all, they went to the landfill as the geoparks did not have the technical capacity to recover such small material.

