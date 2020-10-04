A Female police officer stabbed while tackling two knife-wielding robbers continued to give chase across Vauxhall bridge.

Two patrolling police officers witnessed an attempted robbery of a grocery store at 3.42 pm this afternoon, the shopkeeper had managed to push the males out of the store. As the police officers confronted the two men – both armed with knives – one lunged forward and stabbed the woman officer in the stomach.

Although injured and in severe pain, she continued to chase the suspects along Vauxhall Bridge Road. The suspects were detained a short while later by armed police. The officer was taken to the hospital and injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Chief Inspector Simon Brooker, Central West BCU, said: “This shows precisely the kind of danger officers face every single day as they work to keep the public safe. For this officer to be stabbed on duty is unacceptable but, fortunately, she does not appear to be seriously injured. I applaud her bravery in responding to this call. This courage is typical of Met officers as they go about their duties.”

