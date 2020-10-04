ABOUT a century ago, Pedro Heras’s great-great-grandmother began to make special muffins in a local bakery. This was the beginning of the famous Malaga molletes from Maximo bakery.

Since then, the recipe has been kept in the family and over time they managed to set up their own bakery that remains to this day, under the name of Maximo. However, Molletes are readily available in pretty much every bakery and supermarket around, a lot like people obsessed over sourdough a while back nothing compares to the competition between local bakeries to provide the best Mollete.

Baking Molletes is a manual work that requires two long fermentations at room temperature, without any type of controlled fermentation machinery involved in the process, everything they do is artisanal. This means that the times are different in each case depending on the conditions of each day and that you have to be aware of the pieces that are prepared on the trays waiting for them to reach the exact point to be introduced into the oven for their cooking.

Of course, the recipe is kept secret so we will never know how to achieve the sponginess that characterizes them inside, and that makes them so different, although Pedro assures us that it is a matter of working them properly to achieve dehydration.

The mollete’s from the Maximo bakery have crossed the borders of the Serranía and orders go to different parts of Spain and continue to gain followers, but Pedro refuses to change his system to meet the demands and continues to create Malaga Molletes from the Maximo Bakery in an artisanal way.

Here in Malaga, we like to keep it simple though and these Molletes are available pretty much everywhere and are best with grated tomato and olive oil for breakfast.

