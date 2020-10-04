Little Owls Voluntary Support Group of Arboleas sadly ceases operating

THE Little Owls Voluntary Support Group of Arboleas has sadly ceased to operate and has divided all its remaining funds amongst local charities.

“The group has been going now for some 10 years and has hopefully assisted and supported many people within our community”, said Little Owls President and founder member, Cathie Ringrose.

“I could not close without a special thanks to all my ‘Little Owls’ past and present for their total commitment and support to me over the last decade.”

One of the local causes which has received a chunk of the remaining Little Owls Voluntary Support Group funds is the Walk for Life Arboleas cancer charity.

The group presented Walk for Life with a cheque for €2,000.

Walk for Life President Jean Bircher thanked Little Owls for the donation and for “helping so many of our clients over the last 10 years.

“Little Owls gave carers some respite, a time to relax and recharge the batteries, catch up with friends and make essential appointments in the knowledge that their loved one was in safe hands. This invaluable service will be sorely missed”, Jean commented.

“We have lost two local charities in the last few weeks”, Jean also pointed out.

“As is proved by this generous donation, this is not about funds only, but a lack of people coming forward to help”, she added.

Walk for Life Arboleas is a registered charity that helps people affected by cancer and in financial need, of all ages and nationalities within a 25-kilometre radius of the locality.

The charity raises money through donations and events, the main one being the annual six or three-kilometre walk around Arboleas.

For more information go to www.w4lifearboleas.com or Facebook Walkforlife Arboleas

