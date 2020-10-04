Kate Middleton’s Uncle sends Meghan and Harry Explosive Message – ‘Shut the F up!’

KATE Middleton’s uncle has blasted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as “muppets” then criticised them for “craving attention”.

Gary Goldsmith unleashed the scathing online social media post against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex whilst self-isolating, after returning from a holiday in Ibiza. It came after Prince Harry controversially claimed: “The world that we know has been created by white people for white people.”

The Prince made the comment whilst speaking to the Evening Standard to mark the start of Black History Month. Posting on LinkedIn, Mr Goldsmith wrote: “With so much stuff going on in the world still these two muppets are craving attention! Please shut the F up and bring up your child. Stop talking and being so demanding!! Harry, you have lost our love and respect. Meghan, you are a wrong’n.” Now hush please we are kinda busy saving lives and an economy.”

Mr Goldsmith is the brother of Carole Middleton, Kate’s mother. He attended Kate’s wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey in 2011. Mr Goldsmith also accused Meghan and Harry of “lecturing” the UK.

