Historic promotion for Murcia Tennis Club’s women’s team

The Murcia Tennis Club women’s team have gained a historic promotion to the First National. Game, set and match!

THE Real Murcia Tennis Club 1919 has achieved a historic promotion to the National Women’s First Division after being crowned champions of the Second Division.

The women’s team served up some amazing displays to defeat Club Tennis Tarragona 3-1 in the final, meaning that for the first time in its history, the women’s team of the Murcian club will play next season in the top national competition.

Alba Rey, Paola Moreno and Arabela Fernández all battled to glorious wins that allowed the Murcia Tennis Club’s women’s team to achieve their historic promotion.

Alba Rey beat Anna Ortiz, 6-2 6-1 in the first match; Paola Moreno defeated Iria Escoda 6-1 and 6-1; and Arabela Fernández bested Sonia Póveda 6-2 and 6-1.

Captains Rafael Castellanos and Antonio Alcaraz as well as Noelia Lorca, Ariana Geerlings and Alexandra Evdokimova were also part of the team.

The team were cheered on by Antonio Saura, president of RMCT 1919, Gustavo Franco, vice president, and Florencio Soto, sports director.

