Fishing Club raises funds to purchase 600 children’s face masks

THE Benalmadena Fishing Club (CD Pesca Benalmadena) is known throughout the municipality for its work to raise funds for children in the town who have special needs due to social exclusion and poverty.

Its latest activity has seen members collecting money at different bars and restaurants throughout the town which has allowed it to raise enough money to purchase 600 children’s face masks to give to local social services.

They in turn will arrange for the masks to be given to children most in need now that school is back although due to their special design, it is possible that those children who are given the masks may be ‘branded’ as coming from families in need.

Since the lockdown, the club has been heavily involved in collecting and distributing food for those who have suffered most from financial difficulties so it is hoped that the design of the children’s masks doesn’t single out those children receiving them as being from families suffering from social exclusion.

Their next project is expected to be the annual ‘Fishing for Toys’ organised prior to Christmas and Three Kings which ensures that even the most excluded families are able to ensure that their children receive a festive toy or two.