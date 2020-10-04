Firefighters of Torrevieja, Almoradí, as well as, the forest firefighters of Guardamar, Tibi and Villena fend off a forest fire in San Miguel de Salinas.

A MAJOR forest fire broke out in San Miguel de Salinas, on the highway from San Miguel to Rebate, at a 7.30pm on Friday night.

Firefighters battled the flames and managed to fend off the majority of the blaze, regaining control of the dangerous situation around midnight.

Incendio en San Miguel de Salinas , trabajando desde ayer con dotaciones de bomberos forestales, ya controlado 👍🏻. Seguimos trabajando !!!#bomberos #cpba #enaccion

When firefighters ascertained that the forest fire was suitably controlled, crews took turns to extinguish any problematic areas until the early hours of Saturday morning.

Firefighters from Guardamar Brigade were last on the scene having replaced crews from Almoradí and Torrevieja, who had previously taken over from Tibi and Villena.

Thank you for reading this article “Firefighters fend off forest fire in San Miguel de Salinas”.

