Even the sheriff’s dog goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

All across the world people are uniting for Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is no different as even the sheriff’s dog goes pink for the occasion.

OCTOBER is Breast Cancer Awareness month with many people wearing pink to show their support for those who have been taken from us way to early, and those who are currently battling this horrific disease.

Three years ago, some members of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office purchased pink stars to highlight Cancer Awareness, with many wanting to do so to show their support for Breast Cancer awareness.

Well, since Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Chief Deputy Doug Waller, Chief Alan Moros and Chief Mike DeMorat started the tradition it has continued to grow, with the sheriff’s office providing officers with an opportunity to purchase pink stars to wear as part of their uniform in October.

Since its introduction, 483 stars have been purchased, including smaller pink stars and lapel pins for non-officers, raising just over $2,000.00 (€1,703.17) which has gone towards recognised Breast Cancer charities.

This year the sheriff’s office is once again wearing pink during the month of October to show our their support and raise awareness for the very worthy cause, with the entire force being authorised to wear pink ribbons or pink stars on their uniform.

The hope is for the local community to get together to support those who have been impacted by Cancer, with the sheriff’s office dog are joining in this year.

A message from Sheriff Wayne Ivey read: “it takes a community to protect a community and fighting Cancer is something we can all do together!!”

