Elche set to renovate 30-year-old children’s games in Municipal Park

ELCHE are finally set for a comprehensive renovation of all the children’s games in the Municipal Park with the works being put out to tender.

Héctor Díez, the spokesperson for the Government Team, said that the current children’s games are between 25 and 30-years-old: “Many years have passed, they have fulfilled their role and now they need a renovation that goes beyond just giving them a few coats of paint.”

The renovation contract that has been put out to tender by the City Council is for €229,000 and has a three-month execution period.

Héctor Díez acknowledged that the current ones are in poor condition, stating: “it is necessary to renew them with more modern ones that are at the [centre] of one of the most emblematic places in the city”

Speaking about the Municipal Park, Díez said, “[this park] has seen thousands of people from Elche grow and [that of] the 150 children’s play areas that the municipality has, the Municipal Park is the most important and largest”.

Commenting on the tender contract, Díez confirmed, “This is not a regular supply of children’s games and therefore companies must present a technical report since, in this case, what prevails is innovation, their safety, that they are inclusive and also that they are related to the subject del Palmeral de Elche”.

He noted that the Government Team is looking for the best children’s games currently on the market for the Municipal Park because “we consider that a place as emblematic as this deserves them”.

