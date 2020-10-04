€562,000 available to ease Covid-19 concerns for Cartagena sports clubs

Cartagena City Council has made €562,000 available to ease Covid-19 concerns and help with adaptations to sports clubs within the municipality.

LARGE subsidies will be made available to sports clubs in Cartagena as they face greater expenses imposed by regulations and safety measures put in place to avoid contagion from Covid-19.

As part of the aid, small adaptations works to facilities can now be carried out and according to the vice mayor and head of the Sports area, Noelia Arroyo, the “specific amount of €40,000 [is being made available] for clubs to carry out [these] small works in the facilities they use”.

“Covid-19 [has meant] imposing rigorous rules that will increase spending on organising training sessions, competitions and when taking measures against contagion,” Arroyo continued.

“That is why we [have] increased the allocation for this season”.

The grants will be available for 104 Cartagena clubs and according the vice mayor, “These grants reach thousands of Cartagena, mostly young people, through more than a hundred clubs that receive the grants.”

“They belong to all sports disciplines, majority sports and minority sports, but they all work to promote grassroots sports and, therefore, for health and the values ​​that sports practice provides and teaches,” she concluded.

