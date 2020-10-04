The Councilor for Equality and Diversity, Natalia Martínez, visited the female self-defense workshop that has been launched again after being temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. The classes have such a high attendance rate it’s clear you don’t mess with Mijas mums.

Natalia Martinez explains, “With these classes, we make the users feel safer and raise their self-esteem, and perhaps those are some of the most important aspects that the teacher Francis offers with these workshops,”

“These classes are also essential for them to acquire basic concepts and personal defense tools that they may need and put into practice at any given time, and that undoubtedly come in handy to defend themselves against any aggression or harassment they may suffer.”

The new course has a long history in the city, just last year there were more than 100 users who were trained in self-defense. “On this occasion, and to resume classes with all the security and prevention measures against COVID-19, we have divided the workshop into two groups, with a total of 32 users who will enjoy these self-defense classes in the coming months” explains the councilor.

Of the participants, as indicated by the department, some are new users and others are already veterans in these workshops “the idea is to rotate so that as many users as possible can make use of this type of workshop that benefits so much self-esteem of the participants ”, they underline.

Fracis Pérez, a martial arts teacher, is the one who teaches this workshop that seeks to “give security and self-esteem.” In addition, “to be calmer and feel even more protected because they are going to learn very important and very easy techniques to be able to defend themselves. The ladies of Mijas are not to be messed with.

Women interested in participating in this course, which normally takes place throughout the year except for the months of July and August, can contact the Equality and Diversity area of ​​the Mijas City Council, where they can sign up to be part of these types of activities.

Go Mijas ladies, showing the Costa Del Sol you don’t mess with Mijas mums!