MANY dog owners like the idea of having their own dog beach so that their pets can enjoy a run on the sand and a swim without causing difficulty for other people or falling foul of local laws.

Benalmadena Council recognises this and is giving residents that chance to choose between two potential sites, Arroyo Hondo, which is the beach located between the breakwater of Playa Bonita and the mouth of the stream of the same name; and the western stretch of Las Yucas beach, located between the cliffs in front of Flatotel Internacional.

Residents are invited to vote online for their favoured location by visiting the special website https://participa.benalmadena.es/proposals/199-ubicacion-de-una-playa-para-perros-en-benalmadena and each option shows an aerial photograph of the beach, together with a file containing relevant information on each location, such as surface area, access and type of sand.