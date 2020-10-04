Chess success with one team leading Andalucian First Division

AS the Andalucian provincial chess matches get underway, so Benalmadena has had a very lively start, fielding three teams representing the Benalmadena Chess Club, Team ‘Puerto Deportivo’, Team ‘ Innov @ ‘, and Team ‘Arroyo de la Miel Shooting Gallery’.

The “Puerto Deportivo Benalmadena” team beat Lucena by 3.5 to 0.5 and climbed to first place in the Andalucian First Division, in tied place with Lucina Nazarí from Granada.

The result reflects the superiority in the ranking of the Benalmadena chess players who also have in their ranks the national strategist, Yingrui Lin, who at 14 is already part of the Spanish chess elite.

Daniel Hidalgo, president of the Benalmadena Chess Club, commented on the results saying; “We continue in a good line, ascending, with a first team of high-level players who aspire to everything, also Innov @ which will surely achieve many successes in the near future.”

He also thanks the Arroyo de la Miel Shooting Gallery’ for ensuring that the competition could proceed thanks to control of hygiene and social distancing.