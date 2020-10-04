Carp-R-Us hooked on Autumn Series action

Carp-R-Us are hooked on their Autumn Series action as they took to the waters again to continue with Round Four competition on the Eden stretch of the Segura.

CARP-R-US competed in Round Four of their Autumn Series on the Eden stretch of the Segura, a venue, like a number of others, that would benefit from some rain to freshen it up and improve weights.

Although, the conditions did not affect Steve Collins, whose winning weight of 5.20kg from peg 15, caught using pole and corn, was very impressive.

Carp-R-Us of Costa Blanca recently returned to action taking part in the Peter Kerr Memorial Cup match held at El Bosquet and this latest round of action in the Autumn Series will have Carp-R-Us hooked for more.

Second was Roy Dainty on peg 16 who finished with 2.70kg caught on feeder and corn.

A close third was Roy Buttress from the other end of the stretch who had 2.26kg from peg 2 using feeder and pellet.

Fourth was Jeremy Fardoe who had 2.05kg from peg 14 on pole and bread.

