Campoverde Knitty Knatterers spectacular charity sale

The Campoverde Knitty Knatterers have already knitted and will now be nattering away as they host a spectacular charity sale of their work to raise money for two local charities.

WONDERFUL knitted toys and clothes will be on sale as the nattering knitters look to raise money for two wonderful local charities; the AACC (Alicante for the Fight Against Cancer) and the Orihuela Orphanage.

The event will be held on October 8 from 11am to 2pm in Lucia’s Restaurant; Av. Pino del P C, 47, 49, 03191 Pinar de Campoverde, Alicante.

The caring community of Campoverde are no strangers of banding together to help a wonderful local cause and this spectacular charity sale will be no different.

Please come along and show your support.

