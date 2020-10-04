British residents in Orihuela show interest in obtaining Spanish residency

British residents in Orihuela show their interest in obtaining Spanish residency with more than 60 people turning up for recent talks at the Orihuela Costa Town Hall.

COUNCILLOR for International Residents, Mariola Rocamora, explained: “We had to do two information sessions to accommodate the more than 60 British residents, interested in being able to process their residence permit.”

José Galiano, the Mayor of Statistics, joined Rocamora in welcoming the British residents for the informative talks aimed at providing more knowledge and information about the process of obtaining Spanish residency.

The event was organised by the International Residents and Statistics areas, together with the Babelia Association (a non-profit organisation whose objective is the promotion and strengthening of intercultural coexistence and equal opportunities within Spanish society).

José Galiano announced that a personalised information and booking system had been opened to give appointments to those British residents who are looking to obtain their residency.

