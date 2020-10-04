A masked Donald Trump surprised MAGA fans outside The Walter Reed Military Hospital with a drive-by greeting and released a new video saying he has ‘learned a lot’ about the virus as he prepares to discharge.

-- Advertisement --



Donald Trump briefly left his hospital room at Walter Reed Medical Center to thank supporters who were lined up outside. The president was in the Beast, as the presidential limo is called, and was driven by the screaming, cheering crowds- he waved to them from inside the car and was seen wearing a face mask. In the front passenger seat appeared to be a doctor, wearing personal protective gear.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement: “President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed.”

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/