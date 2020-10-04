A teenager has been found dead at student accommodation in Newcastle.

A police spokesman has said that an 18-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive in her room at Park View student accommodation in Newcastle.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Emergency services were called to an address on Richardson Road shortly after 6 am on Saturday morning. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death remains unclear at this stage but it is not believed to be coronavirus related. At 6.06 am on Saturday police received a report via the ambulance service of an unresponsive woman at an address on Richardson Road in Newcastle.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for any updates.

