A fire is raging away in the area of La Alqueria with forest firefighters and fire engines already on scene.

The fire is up in the top of La Alqueria and so far, 46 forest firefighters, 1 environment agent and 2 fire engines are attending- It is thought that local ‘bomberos’ will be there also but they haven’t tweeted their presence yet.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be posted as available, please check back later for an update on the situation.