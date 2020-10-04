Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who appeared in multiple Spike Lee productions has been found shot dead.

The director, Spike Lee, announced on Sunday through Instagram that the 70-year-old actor has died. “It is with great sadness that I have to report that beloved Thomas Jefferson Byrd was murdered Saturday night in Atlanta, Georgia.”

According to police who found Byrd, he was already dead when they arrived at the scene. He had been shot in the back several times, an investigation into the circumstances of his death is underway.

The actor has appeared in several of Lee’s films and series, including Clockers, He Got Game, Get On The Bus in Set it Off. Byrd also had a role in the Oscar-nominated movie Ray and starred in the Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It, also directed by Lee. Byrd was also active as an actor in theatre, winning a Tony Award in 2003 for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

His TV credits include his role as Louis Arthur on the series In the Heat of the Night back and he also appeared in Mama Flora’s Family, Law & Order and Criminal Intent.

