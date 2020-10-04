Boris Johnson delivered his gloomy warning to the nation today saying that the coronavirus crisis will be “bumpy” through to Christmas and beyond.

-- Advertisement --



The prime minister has said he recognised the public’s “fatigue” over lockdown restrictions and he also accepted that people were “furious” over the limits on their social and economic lives. The PM warned: “This could be a very tough winter for all of us, but there is a way through if we follow this balanced approach, we can do it and do it together.”

Mr Johnson admitted he was frustrated with shortcomings in the government’s test and trace system.

Mr Johnson said: “I appreciate the fatigue that people are experiencing… but we have to work together, follow the guidance and get the virus down whilst keeping the economy moving.” He went on: “They’re furious at me and they’re furious for the Government, but… I’ve got to tell you in all candour it’s going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas, it may even be bumpy beyond- but this is the only way to do it.”

The PM added that he was hopeful that the “scientific equation” would shift within the coming weeks and months, with the discovery of viable vaccines and treatments for coronavirus. when asked if the pandemic could drag on for years to come, he said: “No, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

For more up-to-the-minute National & International Political News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/