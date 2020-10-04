THE Granada town of Almuñécar will once again host the annual Andalucian BMX Championship.

The CD Show Time BMX assumes the organization of this 2020 edition, where the best regional riders will be selected on October 10 from 5pm.

-- Advertisement --



The Playa de El Pozuelo BMX Circuit will bring together the best Andalucian riders in an afternoon that is expected to be exciting for biking fans.

Registration for this BMX Championship can be carried out through this web form until Thursday, October 8 at 3pm.

The registration fee is €16 for registered and €26 for non-registered, although only registered cyclists with an Andalucian license and Spanish nationality are eligible for the BMX Championship title.

We hope you enjoyed this article “BMX Championship returns to Almuñécar”.

You may also wish to read TV show ‘A Place in The Sun’ returns to Spain’s Axarquia region

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Axarquia, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!