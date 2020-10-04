ALCUDIA promenade works are set to restart after a more than six-month interruption due first to the Covid-19 pandemic and then to the start of the tourism season.

The APB Balearic Port Authority reports the project will get back underway this week having been halted in mid-march by mutual consent with Alcudia council.

The more than €900,000 works will see the extension of the prom to as far as the Maritime Station.

The port authority explained the project will involve improvements to the streets Calle Teodor Canet and Calle Gabriel Roca with the widening of pavements for pedestrians, improvements to urban furniture and street signs, the incorporation of garden areas and new storm drain and lighting systems.

In addition the road leading to the commercial port will be made one-way and a new roundabout will be constructed to direct the circulation of vehicles between the commercial docks and the Maritime Station.

The improvements will affect an area of 4,800sqm and are expected to take five months to complete, the port authority said.

