YouTube star sparks outrage after ‘humiliating’ prank video dying his girlfriend’s skin blue

British YouTuber Kristen Hanby is facing backlash for pouring blue dye into his girlfriend’s bath, apparently without her knowledge and consent.

Hanby uploaded the prank video to his YouTube channel, as well as to Facebook and TikTok, the video quickly going viral. Video courtesy @_molls- Twitter

Hanby, a 27-year-old from Jersey, has 7 million Instagram followers and an estimated net worth of €1m ($1.2m). He is best known for his prank videos, which have included pushing his sister into a pool and covering her with talcum powder and pretending to break his grandma’s TV.

Hanby has also uploaded videos of his family and girlfriend Jasmine Woodward pranking him back. Some people though speculated that Woodward was in on the prank herself…

Still, viewers were not impressed with the clip – which was uploaded to YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram – and called Kristen out for ‘humiliating’ his girlfriend. One user tweeted: ‘I know this is a joke but it still low key abuse, I mean he’s humiliating her for social engagement.’

Another said: It’s an “irritant, may cause an allergic reaction”, and the packaging seems to have the corrosive substance warning. Plus if she’s got any open wound on her skin anywhere that’s a tattoo now. Haha poison your girlfriend, for comedy! “It’s okay because-” No. It’s not!