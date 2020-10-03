Young woman’s double rape ordeal

A COUPLE on trial this week in Valencia’s Provincial High Court are accused of raping a young woman who shared their home.

The court will hear how the victim went to live in the couple’s apartment in July 2017 and learnt that older woman was unable to have children.

Not long after she arrived, the male allegedly tried to persuade the young woman to get drunk and take cocaine, threatening her with a knife and a stick when she refused.

According to the Public Prosecution’s case, he punched and kicked her and finally, assisted by the woman, raped her.

The young woman rang a girlfriend, asking her to alert the police but when officers arrived at the apartment she was afraid to tell them what she had gone through.

She later revealed that she had kept quiet because the couple had threatened to hurt her family.

Some days later, she was subjected to the same treatment and, the Public Prosecutor will maintain, the accused told the girl that the man would make her pregnant so that they could keep the baby.

Meanwhile, she was kept prisoner in the apartment and was struck or burnt with cigarettes if she was found using the telephone, although at the end of the month she managed to contact her mother. The police were alerted and they released the girl.

If found guilty, her captors each face 19-year prison sentences with another two years for the male for causing bodily harm.