UK Considers Floating Barriers For The English Channel

UK considers floating barriers to stem the influx of migrants via the English Channel.

A leaked document has confirmed that the UK Government is currently considering a strategy to place floating blockades within the English Channel to stop asylum seekers from entering the country.

The document shows that the Home Office have approached Maritime UK to discuss and analyse the potential feasibility of the plan.

The “marine fencing” would be required to “prevent a slow-moving, heavily overloaded migrant boat from making progress”.

A number of news sources have approached the UK Government for comment however they have said that they will not “comment on leaks” however Maritime UK have confirmed that the building of a wall in the channel was “not legally possible” under the terms of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.

