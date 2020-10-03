UK 12,872 New Coronavirus Cases are Highest Daily Total Since Outbreak Began

Almost 13,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the UK in the last 24 hours.

The latest data shows 12,872 cases have been recorded following 264,979 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 480,017. Saturday’s figure is almost double the previous highest daily total of 7,143 on September 29, when 227,038 tests were processed.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said a technical issue, which has now been fixed, was the cause of the delay in publishing ‘a number of cases’ between September 24 and October 1. The Department of Health warned the infection figures could be even higher ‘over the coming days’ after the problem meant thousands of cases were missed off the official figures.

Another 49 people who tested positive for the virus within the last 28 days have died, according to the latest figures. This brings the total official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 42,317. All those who died in England were between 40 and 80 years old. Health officials in Scotland also today confirmed 764 further cases of Covid-19, as Public Health Wales reported another 576 infections – up from 462 announced a day earlier.

