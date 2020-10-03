The UK Government is set to seriously examine an Irish Sea Bridge

The UK Government is set to examine the practicalities of Boris Johnson’s bridge across the Irish Sea from Northern Ireland to Scotland.

The feasibility study will take place as part of a national review of transport within the UK.

No. 10 released information on Saturday that the review will examine the need, budget and practicality of such an endeavour. However, many critics of the plan have already hit out at the Government saying that is a waste of public finances and an impractical project.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has often touted the idea of a fixed bridge between the two parts of the UK and it was further confirmed earlier this year that the UK Government was examining it as a realistic option.

