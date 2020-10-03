Tesco Is Launching A Traffic Light System For Shop Entry

Tesco is launching a traffic light system, so customers know when they are safe to enter the store as part of their ever increasing COVID-19 restrictions.

Tesco are not the only supermarket to be considering the move with some such as Aldi already in the process of installing the system.

As Government restrictions have limited the number of customers who can be present in the retailers venue at any one time, all supermarkets are having to act fast t stay current with the ever-changing regulations.

Tesco boss, Jason Tarry, said: “Over the coming weeks, you will also start to see a simple “traffic lights” system at the entrances of some of our larger stores, to help us manage the flow in and out.”

