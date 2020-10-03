Strictly Come Dancing Contestant Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Strictly Come Dancing has been thrown into chaos this week after it was discovered that contestant, HRVY, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 21-year-old singer and YouTube sensation has now been forced to self-isolate after his diagnosis however he will not be required to be removed from the show.

Strictly have now announced that they will be testing every worker on the production along with all the cast.

It has been reported that HRVY is currently asymptomatic however cannot leave his home for another week.

A spokesperson for the BCC has been quoted as saying, “This is the last thing Strictly wanted.”

“They’ve been jumping through hoops since day one to make sure everything is done safely and with as minimal risk to the cast and crew as possible.”

“But with just ten days until the celebrities are introduced to their partners, this is the worst-case scenario.”

