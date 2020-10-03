Spain’s Andalusia Registers over 1,500 Cases of Coronavirus in 24 Hours

The Health Ministry for Andalusia has registered a total of 1,529 cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

Over the last 24 hours, Andalusia has also registered 23 deaths from coronavirus. Regarding deaths, ten have taken place in Córdoba, five in Malaga, four in Seville and two people have died each in Cádiz and Jaén. In addition, Seville has exceeded 500 confirmed cases in 24 hours and is once again the province with the most positives- counting for over a third of all reported cases in Andalusia.

A total of 78 people with coronavirus were admitted into hospitals across the region between Friday and Saturday, 13 are at present in ICU. In Malaga, over 300 are reported to be in the hospital recovering from the virus, which is almost double the number of active cases it has (137) in the region.

Mobility restrictions for municipalities in Seville

The Junta de Andalucía has announced restrictions of the entry and exits of the Sevillian municipality of Casariche due to the high incidence of coronavirus. The period will last 14 days and will only people to leave for health or educational reasons.

In addition, the Minister of the Presidency and spokesman for the Andalusian Executive, Elías Bendodo, has announced a massive screening of high reliability rapid tests in municipalities where there is an incidence of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which are : Pulpí, Almodóvar del Río, Jamilena , Los Villares, Linares, La Campana, Villaverde del Río, Arahal, Paradas, Sierra de Yeguas and Villanueva de la Concepción.

As explained by the Minister of Health, messages will be sent randomly to citizens of these towns with a summons to carry out the tests.