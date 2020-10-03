Six Ancient Galaxies Discovered Trapped In Orbit Of A Black Hole

Six ancient galaxies have been discovered by researchers in a tangled web with a supermassive black hole.

A supermassive black hole has been discovered by astronomers that contain half a dozen galaxies trapped in perpetual orbit through their entanglement in a gravitational web.

It is thought the dance between the black hole and the planets has been going on since only a billion years after the Big Bang.

A research team at the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) have stated that this is the first time that such a close grouping has been witnessed from so soon after the start of the universe.

Supermassive black holes themselves are considered unusual and bizarre anomalies of the universe however appear near the centre of most galaxies in the universe including our own.

An astronomer from INAF, Marco Mignoli, said, “These are extreme systems and to date we have had no good explanation for their existence,”

