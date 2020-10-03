President Trump Has Been Treated With An Untested Antibody Treatment

President Trump has been treated for his coronavirus infection with a dose of a new and experimental antibody treatment according to a statement released on Friday by the White House.

The President is current experiencing low-grade fever, nasal congestion and a cough as a result of the COVID-19 infection. Both he and First Lady, Melania Trump, confirmed their positive status on Friday morning.

Mr. Trump’s doctor, Dr. Sean P. Conley, said “he completed the infusion without incident” and that he “remains fatigued but in good spirits.”

Although there are no approved treatments for COVID-19, the Regeneron treatment has been said to be one of the more promising potential treatments available and are currently being trialled on a number of patients across the US.

