Mother and Daughter Stranded in Greek ‘Holiday from Hell Hotel’ as Partner Quarantines

Amanda Leavesley and her daughter from Huyton, Merseyside have to spend the next 10 days in isolation in an apartment in Rhodes after her partner tested positive for coronavirus.

“We cannot go out under any circumstances or face a €5,000 fine or even a prison sentence,” Amanda said, “Paul, my partner, is a different room to us. All I can do is wave to him from across the balcony. What was meant to be a nice relaxing family holiday turned into an absolute night.” she also claimed the conditions at the apartment were not acceptable.

She said the group feels like they’re “in hell” in the quarantined apartment and claimed she had just “one bottle of water” between them for the first night.

“A doctor came and checked us and said we were all fine with no visible symptoms. But then we were told that we had to go into quarantine at a special hotel for tourists who had all tested positive for COVID. We were driven by taxi to this remote part of the city – it was horrible.”

Greek authorities have the right to transport anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus to government-provided accommodation. The costs of transfer and new accommodation will be paid by the Greek authorities.

