Migrant Rescued From Canoe Journey To Spain after being spotted from a plane.

A migrant has been rescued from the Alboran Sea after having been adrift in a kayak for 10 days.

Ferry “Denia Ciutat Creativa” from the Balearia ferry company saved the man who had left the coast of Cuenta in a canoe.

A spokesperson for the rescue services has said that the migrant was lucky to have been spotted by a patrol plane that was flying on a route between Melilla and Almeria.

Another migrant boat was also rescued containing 31 people 27 miles off the coast of Almeria.

Over the past week, migrant centres in the area have reopened to help with the influx of migrants crossing to Spain.

