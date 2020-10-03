Man tries to torch a tent with a woman inside and tells police “I’m crazy, I’m going to kill you”

A man tried to torch a tent with a woman inside and reportedly attacked police officers as they tried to arrest him, threatening “I’m crazy, I’m going to kill you”.

THE incident unfolded on Wednesday night (September 30), when the police were alerted to a fight between two men in the Abastos district of Valencia.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 27-year-old man on the ground with a bloody face.

Seemingly, moments before a second man, who was standing at the end of the street, had assaulted him, stole his documentation, and threatened to burn him while he slept in the tent where he lived with his partner, a 49-year-old woman.

As the police spoke to the woman, they noticed the man light something and throw it in the tent, which caught fire but caused slight damage to the base, after the woman quickly put it out.

When officers confronted the suspect, he reportedly threatened “I’m going to cut you open, I’ve been a military man in my country and I’ve been in jail and I’m very crazy, I’m going to kill you,” while attacking them with his fists and shouting “you are going to die.”

After a struggle, he was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of making threats, attacking a police officer and causing damage.

An hour later,the detainee’s partner was arrested in the same Abastos area, after allegedly going to the victim’s tent, threatening the woman, before punching and kicking her and grabbing her bag.

She is accused of making threats, robbery with violence and causing injuries.

Both detainees have numerous police records.

