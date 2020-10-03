Madrid residents flee to the Costa del Sol to avoid restrictions [VIDEO]

Madrid residents flee to the Costa del Sol online video evidence has shown.

Multiple videos have surfaced on social media showing an influx of visitors, students and those with second homes escaping new restrictions imposed in Madrid by travelling to the Costa del Sol and other areas of Spain.

In the footage below from Twitter, hundreds of passengers can be seen travelling from Madrid’s Atocha train station.

En Madrid va todo genial. Atocha, ayer. pic.twitter.com/yYgRrLgnGT

— Prodigi0 2.0 (@Prodigi0_1) October 2, 2020

As a result, the local Valencian government Vice President, Monica Oltra, has suggested that allowing the public to leave such a highly infected area is unwise at the current time.

Oltra said, “It may not be a good idea for citizens from regions with community transmission, like Madrid, to travel around Spain,”

Despite calls from regions such as Valencia for greater action to be taken to prevent people spreading the disease from highly infected areas, such as Madrid, the central government is unable to implement broader restrictions without the implementation of a new State of Alarm.

