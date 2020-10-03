London Takeaway Fined £1,000 for Selling Burger to Customer at 10.04pm!

A fast-food takeaway in London has been slapped with a £1,000 fine for selling a burger to a customer at 10.04 pm – breaching the new coronavirus rules by just four minutes.

The most expensive Burger ever?

Bim’s Burgers in Ilford, East London, was handed a €1,120 (£1000) fine after having broken the rules by having one customer in the store waiting for his takeaway meal past the curfew of 10.00 pm.

Police inspected the customer’s receipt and it was revealed that they were served at 10 pm “on the dot” and “staff were not handing the customer his food until 10.04 pm.” In response, the owners of Bim’s Burgers said that the incident “was made in good faith” and that it isn’t clear how the new coronavirus restrictions on the hospitality industry should be interpreted.

Redbridge MPS said: “Bim’s Burger, Ilford Lane breached COVID-19 restrictions by having one customer inside the premises waiting for his takeaway meal. “On looking at his receipt he was served 10 pm on the dot and staff were not handing him his food until 10.04 pm. The supervisor on shift was issued a €1,120 (£1000) fine on behalf of the owner.”

In a statement from Bim’s Burgers, a spokesperson said: “We very much regret that our staff unknowingly breached the Government’s 10 pm curfew. A customer entered the restaurant a few minutes before 10 pm, just as we were shutting up for the night. He was the only customer on the premises at that time. We began processing his food order before the curfew and his final receipt was printed at 10 pm.”

He added: “Our staff were under the impression that if an order was placed by 10 pm it could still be served. The food took less than four minutes to arrive and he left at 10.04 pm. Our staff were then shocked to be informed that they had breached the new laws by a matter of four minutes. New rules regarding Covid-19 are being made thick and fast and sometimes it isn’t clear exactly how they should be interpreted.”

