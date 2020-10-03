Jet2 Increases Flights to Greek islands as Turkey put on Uk Quarantine List

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have increased capacity to Corfu, Kos, Rhodes and Madeira as the UK took Turkey and Poland off its ‘safe to travel’ list.

More than 70 new flights have been added to the Greek and Portuguese islands for October as the operator reports a “spike in demand” for the four destinations. The additions represent more than 13,000 additional seats and Jet2 says its “quick response demonstrates just how much British holidaymakers want to get away for a well-deserved holiday in the sunshine”.

This comes as the UK government announced Turkey and Poland, among with three Caribbean countries, would be added to its quarantine list.

More than 25 additional flights have been added to Rhodes, with extra flying from Birmingham, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Manchester, Newcastle and London Stansted.

Will Italy be added to the ‘red list’ soon?

A few months ago, when Italy was the European epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, a summer trip to Rome or Venice looked impossible. Since then, the country managed to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which put Italian holidays back on the cards. However, the UK Government has refused to rule out scrapping air bridges and reinstating quarantine rules for any countries which see spikes in infections.

