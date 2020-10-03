Hotel manager hosted a 200 person strong funeral party and has been fined a staggering £10,000 as a result of breaching the UK’s coronavirus lcokdown restrictions.

Furthermore, his hotel, Castle Bromwich Hall Hotel in Solihull, West Midlands, has been restricted from hosting any further public gatherings or holiday events until January 2021.

Police became aware of the issue after receiving nine separate complains from local residents. The complaints complained about loud music coming from the hotel and their arrival resulted in the guests being dispersed by 9pm.

The West Midlands Police force have stated that it is the first time they have issued the top end fine for breaking of the Government coronavirus restrictions. However, the manager had previously received a warning for a number of events that had taken place on the premises without adequate social distancing guidelines being followed.

