Gentle Giant Has Won A Competition The gentle giant of the sea was posing plenty for adventure photographer, Evans Baudin.

The majestic female whale proved to like the attention from the photographer’s camera. The picture taken has won an award in an International Photography Competition. In addition, the photograph was hugely recognised by the Scuba Diving Magazine’s annual photography competition.

The photograph captures the female whale with its mouth wide open displaying a school of remora fish. Photographer, Evans Baudin, 32 was diving in Baja California Sur, Mexico during the lockdown, showing his dedication to his job.

The photographer and marine wildlife expert was proving the impact of reduced boat traffic. The image has had incredible feedback, as the act is so rare. To finish off the whole photo shoot, the whale swam off soon after she had finished posing.

