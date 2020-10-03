Geneva is on track to set a whopping minimum wage

Geneva is on track to introduce the world’s highest minimum wage after two-thirds of the population backed the plan at a recent referendum.

The new minimum wage will see workers earn a staggering £41,430 per year, which works out at a monthly salary of £3,500.

Geneva has a voting age population of around 500,000 people and with two-thirds of them voting in favour of the rise, the Swiss city will now commence the introduction of the new minimum wage.

Geneva is the world’s second most expensive city to reside in however it was hit particularly bad during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the public finances took a hit due to a severe reduction in tourist revenue.

