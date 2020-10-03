Five national police officers have been injured in Estepona while arresting two Brits who were on the run for a shooting at the Benavista Shopping Centre, in the El Saladillo urbanisation.

The officers were in pursuit of the pair in the El Paraíso area of Estepona on the Costa del Sol. According to police the two British men, aged 27 & 30, were arrested for their participation in a fight which saw shots fired. No one was injured during the shooting.

After the incident the pair fled the scene, however, were apprehended after being caught on a vehicle detection camera system set up to find them.

Upon being discovered, police tried to stop the culprits by setting up a road blockade however, instead of stopping, the suspects reversed at speed, the wrong way down the road and collided with a stationary police car attempting to block their escape.

This collision resulted in the five officers being injured. The pair have been arrested and a full investigation is ongoing.

