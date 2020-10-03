Fed-up residents spectacularly expose alleged drug dealing neighbour

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
residents spectacularly expose alleged drug dealing
DRUGS HERE!: Residents name and shame alleged drug dealer. CREDIT: Policia Nacional

Fed-up residents spectacularly exposed an alleged drug dealing neighbour, spray painting arrows on the outside of his Cadiz home with the words ‘drugs for sale here’.

IN an attempt to get the suspected dealer to move out, they ‘named and shamed him’, scrawling his name on the walls.

People living in the Loreto neighbourhood said they were “fed-up with the movement of drug addicts”, according to reports, and decided to take matters into their own hands to expose the neighbour they believed to be responsible.

The National Police investigated and the suspect was arrested on Thursday, October 1.

A police statement said officers from the UDYCO Bay of Cadiz, which fights drug trafficking in the capital of Cadiz, “quickly observed how there was an intense traffic of buyers who daily went to the property indicated by the graffiti to get their daily dose of heroin mixed with cocaine, known as rebujito”.


It is a highly addictive mixture making users ‘easy prey’ for dealers, said UDYCO.

The National Police has urged residents to eradicate these points of ‘small drug trafficking’ by reporting them through antidroga@policia.es or the website www.policia.es where there is a specific section for this purpose.


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain's largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

