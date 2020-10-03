Fed-up residents spectacularly expose alleged drug dealing neighbour

Fed-up residents spectacularly exposed an alleged drug dealing neighbour, spray painting arrows on the outside of his Cadiz home with the words ‘drugs for sale here’.

IN an attempt to get the suspected dealer to move out, they ‘named and shamed him’, scrawling his name on the walls.

People living in the Loreto neighbourhood said they were “fed-up with the movement of drug addicts”, according to reports, and decided to take matters into their own hands to expose the neighbour they believed to be responsible.

The National Police investigated and the suspect was arrested on Thursday, October 1.

A police statement said officers from the UDYCO Bay of Cadiz, which fights drug trafficking in the capital of Cadiz, “quickly observed how there was an intense traffic of buyers who daily went to the property indicated by the graffiti to get their daily dose of heroin mixed with cocaine, known as rebujito”.

It is a highly addictive mixture making users ‘easy prey’ for dealers, said UDYCO.

The National Police has urged residents to eradicate these points of ‘small drug trafficking’ by reporting them through antidroga@policia.es or the website www.policia.es where there is a specific section for this purpose.

