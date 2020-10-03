ERTE Scheme Extension Agreed

ERTE Scheme extension agreement reached at the 11th hour.

An agreement was reached this week to further extend and also adapt the ERTE furlough scheme in Spain.

The agreement was reached this week with the Minister for Work, Yolanda Díaz, stating on Thursday that the scheme could be further extended after the current extension finishes on January 31, 2021.

The extension agreement was reached during late night finalisations and the new extension came into effect on October 1 after the previous one expired with the new extension seeing even companies who have only partially been affected by the coronavirus pandemic to get support.

The ERTE scheme currently offers three types of schemes available for workers and the payoff remains that once the employees return to work, they cannot be sacked for a six-month period after returning to work.

“It’s a totally ambitious project that keeps safe and defends all firms and workers in our country,” Yolanda Díaz said.

